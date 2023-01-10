Ke Huy Quan Says Short Round ‘Indiana Jones’ Spinoff Would Be ‘Incredible’: If Disney and Lucasfilm Want to Do It Then ‘I’m There!’

Ke Huy Quan’s acting comeback is sure to hit a new peak later this year at the Oscars, where the actor is currently the frontrunner to win the best supporting actor prize thanks to his beloved performance in A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” But what’s next for the former child star turned awards season darling? Marvel, for starters, as Quan has a role in “Loki” Season 2. What about a return to “Indiana Jones”? Quan is just waiting for Disney and Lucasfilm to say the magic word.

“I love the character of Short Round,” Quan said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast about his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” character, which marked his first acting role. “He’s funny and courageous and saves Indy’s ass.”

“If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, ‘We want to do a Short Round spinoff,’ I’m there man!” Quan continued. “I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later.”

Asked what Short Round might be up to 38 years after “Temple of Doom,” Quan responded, “I have no idea where he is. Your guess is as good as mine. Just because he looks after Indy so much, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was an archeologist.”

Should Quan reprise Short Round in a spinoff project, he might have to do so without Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones. The upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” is being billed as Ford’s swan song as the character. The two actors nearly broke the internet last September when they reunited for a photograph at Disney’s D23 convention. Ford was there to promote “Indiana Jones,” while Quan was in attendance as a cast member of “Loki” Season 2. Quan told The New York Times that his heart was racing when he got asked if he wanted to reunite with Ford.

“I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,’” Quan said. “So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, they’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.’”

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan continued. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

Ford recently told Uproxx that reuniting with Quan was a blessing. “Oh yeah. Yeah, it was great to see him,” he said before heaping praise on Quan’s performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to see the film,” Ford said. “He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him…and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.”

Watch Quan’s full appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in the video below.