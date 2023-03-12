Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite at Oscars as ‘Indiana Jones’ Actors Share Emotional Hug on Stage

Ke Huy Quan ended an emotional Oscars night by reuniting with his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-star Harrison Ford on stage. Ford presented the final award of the 2023 ceremony, which went to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for best picture. As Quan and Ford came face to face as the “Everything Everywhere” cast took the stage to accept the prize, the two actors and former co-stars shared an emotional hug. Quan won the Oscar for best supporting actor earlier in the ceremony.

Ford championed Quan’s performance in “Everything Everywhere” all awards season long. Quan got his start in Hollywood as a child actor, making his feature film debut opposite Ford in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 adventure “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford told Entertianment Tonight about Quan’s Oscar nomination in January. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

Ford previously said ahead of the Oscar nominations announcement that Quan landing a best supporting actor bid would be “well deserved.” Ford added to Uproxx at the time, “He is really terrific in his movie. And I’m so glad to see him…and what he has become. I’m so happy for him. He’s such a happy guy, too.”

The Oscars weren’t the first time Quan and Ford had an emotional reunion. The two went viral last September when they ran into each other at Disney’s D23 convention and posed for a photograph. Ford was at the event to promote “Indiana Jones 5,” while Quan was in attendance as a cast member of “Loki” Season 2. Quan told The New York Times that his heart was racing when he got asked if he wanted to reunite with Ford.

“As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look,” Quan said. “I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won a total of seven Oscars, including best director. Quan’s co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscars for best actress and supporting actress, respectively.