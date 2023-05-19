Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Stands by WGA Strikers: ‘I Am in Full Support of the Writers Getting What They Deserve’

Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy showed support for the writers strike while attending the Cannes press conference for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Kennedy has been a producer on the Harrison Ford-led franchise since its first installment.

“When it comes to acknowledging the importance of writing, I think everybody up here has demonstrated that you can’t do any of this without great writing,” Kennedy said. “You can’t do any of this without great writing. All of us who create anything…I am in full support and I know most people are in full support of the writers getting what they deserve.”

Kennedy said she’d like to see the strike resolved “in an environment where people can talk about what are some really complicated issues that are effecting the entire industry,” but it’s “going to take time.”

“I think what the meta issue is here is how is [what the writers want] being impacted by an industry that’s really changing, that is in the midst of change, both technologically and just the basic aspects of how we work,” she said. “That’s going to take time. That’s what everyone is getting ready for. I think that we should take the time necessary to articulate what those feelings are.”

James Mangold, the director of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” also expressed support for the writers during the Cannes press conference.

“No movie happens without a great script, and no great script happens without writers,” Mangold said. “Writers are often – because they’re first in the process, they’re the first to be forgotten. So true in many parts of the business. I support them in their struggle for what is fair for everybody.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens in theaters June 30 from Disney.