Jane Doe No. 5 Reveals Identity as Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Legal Matters Come to an End

Just as Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles legal battle came to a close, another accuser has publicly come forward to reveal her identity.

Kate Jaggard was set to be Jane Doe No. 5 in Weinstein’s 2022 rape trial, but she was ultimately never called to testify. In turn, the four charges associated with her allegations were dropped.

Little details were shared about Jaggard, other than her being an actor and model who lives in Australia. She is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, who revealed her identity to the media on Tuesday following the final hearing in Weinstein’s L.A. case.

“I would like to thank with immense gratitude the four other Jane Does who testified in the recent trial of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles,” Jaggard said in a statement, provided by Allred. “In my opinion, the conviction was a win for all sexual assault victims.”

Weinstein was facing four charges associated with Jaggard: two counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of forcible rape.

Initially, Weinstein faced 11 charges from a total of five women in L.A. The prosecution did not proceed with calling Jane Doe No. 5 to testify for undisclosed reasons, and the judge dismissed her four charges in the middle of the two-month trial.

Allred declined to provide any further info regarding Jaggard, her allegations against Weinstein or why the charges were dropped. But, in a statement read by Allred to the media with her client’s permission, Jaggard says she spent five years seeking justice against Weinstein, cooperating with the D.A.’s office, speaking with law enforcement and testifying before the grand jury.

“Unfortunately, and with deep disappointment, however, although I was willing to undergo cross examination at trial, due to circumstances that were beyond my control, I was not able to appear for trial. As a result, those charges were dismissed,” Jaggard said in a statement.

When asked by Variety for more details regarding Jaggard not being called to testify, Allred said she was unable to provide more information.

Variety has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for comment. (At the time of the four charges being dismissed, a spokesperson from the D.A.’s office told Variety, “While we have no comment at this time, our office is tirelessly ensuring all of the victims in this case receive justice.”)

Jaggard noted in her statement that even though she did not end up being part of the trial, she wanted to speak at Weinstein’s sentencing last month to tell the judge how his alleged crimes have impacted her life, but she was was not permitted by the court to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing.

“I was deeply disappointed,” Jaggard said. “It is our birthright to be safe, respected and not violated, and it is our constitutional right to be heard.”

Allred has been furiously fighting the court to allow victims to provide statements at sentencing hearings, whether or not there is a conviction. The attorney says the issue is bigger than Weinstein, and hopes to set precedent for future sex crimes cases. This week, Allred filed a petition on the matter to the California Supreme Court for review.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in Los Angeles, after being convicted on three counts of sexual assault and rape. He was ordered to serve that sentence after his 23-year sentence from his 2020 New York trial. Weinstein is currently appealing both convictions. On Tuesday morning, the judge announced Harvey Weinstein will not stand another trial for remaining charges in Los Angeles on which the jury was deadlocked.

Variety has reached out directly to Jaggard for additional comment, beyond her statement via Allred.