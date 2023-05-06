Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan Team for Sony India’s Patriotic Film

Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) is making its debut in Tamil-language cinema with a film starring Sivakarthikeyan.

The project is currently identified as “SK21,” meaning that it is the 21st film starring Sivakarthikeyan, who headlines the film alongside Sai Pallavi. SPIP is producing alongside multihyphenate Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, with Haasan and R. Mahendran serving as producers with SPIP.

The film, written and directed by Raj Kumar Periasamy (“Rangoon,” “Bigg Boss Tamil”), is billed as a tale of “guts and gore” and “high on patriotism.” It is based on a chapter in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s “India Most Fearless” series of books that recount stories of Indian military heroes. The film has commenced principal photography with a two-month schedule in the northern Indian state of Kashmir.

The film was announced in Chennai, with Haasan, Mahendran, Sivakarthikeyan, Pallavi, Periasamy, composer G.V. Prakash, co-producer Vakil Khan, SPIP India general manager and head Lada Guruden Singh and RKFI CEO Narayanan present.

SPIP, which has several Hindi-language films to its credit, debuted in Telugu-language films with “Major” in 2022, with the film also prepared in a Hindi version. An as-yet-untitled film starring Varun Tej is being produced in Hindi and Telugu versions.

This is RKFI’s 51st production, the 50th being “Vikram,” starring Haasan, which was one of the biggest hits of 2022.

Sivakarthikeyan debuted in 2012 with “Marina” and his recent hits include “Don” and Doctor.” Pallavi debuted in 2015 with “Premam,” which is one of the biggest hits in the history of Malayalam-language cinema. Her recent successes include “Shyam Singha Roy” and “Gargi.”