Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan on Cast of ‘Project K’

Veteran Indian actor Kamal Haasan is joining Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani on the cast of Nag Ashwin’s “Project K.”

The film, a big-budget sci-fi action epic, is directed by Nag Ashwin (“Mahanati”) and produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, marking the banner’s 50th anniversary.

Haasan starred in and produced “Vikram,” one of the biggest hits of 2022 and has “Indian 2” in the works. Following the tremendous critical and commercial success of “Nayakan” (1987), he will also reunite with Mani Ratnam, who has had hits with the two-part “Ponniyin Selvan” films.

Prabhas’ “Adipurush,” which is currently in cinemas, has considerably slowed down after a mighty debut. Padukone starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Pathaan,” the biggest Indian hit of the year so far. Bachchan starred in 2022 hits “Uunchai” and “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” while Patani was last seen in “Ek Villain Returns” (2022).

Haasan said: “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Aswani Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Prabhas and Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit-ji [Bachchan] before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit-ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for ‘Project K.’ Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for ‘Project K.’ With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

Dutt added: “It was always a dream for me to work with Kamal Haasan. With ‘Project K’ now it’s a dream come true. It’s a great moment for any producer to be working with two legendary actors together – Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. It’s truly a blessing for me in the 50th year of my career.”

Ashwin said: “For an actor like Kamal Haasan, who has done so many iconic roles, it’s a huge honor to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged.”

“Project K” is due to release on Jan. 12, 2024 in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.