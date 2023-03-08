Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney Team for New Apple Feature From ‘Mare of Easttown’ Creator Brad Ingelsby (EXCLUSIVE)

Get the dialect coach on the line — we’re going back to Southeastern Pennsylvania with “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby. The writer-producer has set the new feature film “Echo Valley” at Apple Studios, and recruited Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney as his stars.

“Echo Valley” will follow Oscar winner Moore as Kate Garrett, a woman reeling from a personal tragedy who spends her days boarding and training horses on the secluded and picturesque Echo Valley Farm. Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire (the Emmy-nominated heat-seeker Sweeney) arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, “Echo Valley” becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.

BAFTA Award-winner Michael Pearce (“Beast,” “Encounter”) will direct from Ingelsby’s original script. The project will be produced by Ingelsby, Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss of Scott Free, and Kevin Walsh for The Walsh Company (“House of Gucci,” “Manchester By The Sea”) under his multi-year Apple TV+ producing deal. Pruss and Ingelsby developed the script together. The film will be executive produced by Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme will also executive produce through Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce. Production is expected to begin this summer.

“Mare of Easttown” was a pandemic-era phenomenon that scored critical acclaim and ratings for distributor HBO, and netted 16 Emmy nominations (it won four, including outstanding lead actress for series star Kate Winslet). “Echo Valley” marks Ingelsby’s fourth collaboration with Scott Free after 2013’s “Out of the Furnace,” 2015’s “American Woman” and most recently “Our Friend.” It also marks the third collaboration for Walsh and Inglesby, who previously collaborated on “American Woman” and “Our Friend.” “Echo Valley” is yet another Apple gig for Moore, who starred in the just-released original “Sharper” and previously led the Stephen King adaptation “Lisey’s Story” at the streamer.

“Echo Valley” joins a slew of buzzy original films at Apple, including the upcoming Martin Scorsese-Leonardo DiCaprio film “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “The Instigators” from Matt Damon and Casey Affleck and director Doug Liman; a Jon Watts thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt; and Scott and Joaquin Phoenix’s “Napoleon.”

