Search for Julian Sands Resumed Over the Weekend, According to San Bernardino Sheriffs

The search for actor Julian Sands, who went missing on snowy Mt. Baldy during a January hike, is continuing five months later, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dept. said Monday.

“On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located,” sheriffs said in a news release.

Sands was an experienced hiker, but the Mt. Baldy area experienced extreme weather conditions this winter.

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff conducted the June 17 search along with two helicopters and drone crews, according to authorities. Drones also searched inaccessible areas that ground crews couldn’t access.

Although the weather has been warmer in recent months, “multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow,” the release explained.

Sands, known for his roles in “A Room With a View” and “Warlock,” was reported missing Jan. 13. He had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Since then, local sheriffs have conducted eight ground and air searches for him, with more than 500 volunteer hours devoted to the effort.

“Mr. Sands’ missing person case remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity,” sheriffs said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff tweeted videos of helicopters taking part in the search efforts.

The actor’s brother, Nick Sands, told the BBC in January that he had already said his goodbyes. “I have come to terms with the fact he’s gone and for me that’s how I’ve dealt with it,” he said. The 65-year old actor’s wife has not spoken out since she reported him missing, but his son Henry told The Times UK in April that he was “of course, realistic” about the impact of the severe weather on the search.