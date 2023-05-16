Julia Louis-Dreyfus Comedy ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Acquired by Signature Entertainment for U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

Signature Entertainment has snapped up U.K. and Ireland rights to Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy “You Hurt My Feelings” from FilmNation Entertainment.

Directed by Nicole Holofcener, the film stars Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) as a couple whose marriage is thrown into turmoil when she overhears his honest reaction to her latest book. The cast also includes Owen Teague, David Cross, Arian Moayed and Michaela Watkins.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will close Sundance London.

Reviewing the film for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman said: “The key to ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ is that the entire movie turns into a satire of what has become our fetishistically supportive and oversensitive therapeutic culture of positivity. All these things, in a way, are necessary. But maybe, the film suggests, we have tried to heal ourselves a little too much. Maybe we need a little more naked honesty mixed in with the wellness.”

The film is produced by Stefanie Azpiazu (“Enough Said”), Anthony Bregman (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”), Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener.

The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s director of acquisitions and TV Elizabeth Williams and FilmNation Entertainment’s senior VP of international sales Rob Carney.

Williams said: “Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ excellent performance completely won us over during Sundance in this light-hearted and laugh-out-loud comedy. We are proud to be bringing the brilliant Nicole Holofcener’s latest film to the U.K. and Ireland later in 2023.”

Carney added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at Signature Entertainment to bring ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ to audiences in the U.K. and Ireland. Nicole’s outstanding film has won over audiences across the globe and we’re certain the U.K. and Ireland will feel the same.“