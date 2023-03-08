‘Judy Blume Forever’ Trailer: Beloved Author Gets Her Own Documentary

Prime Video dropped the trailer for the documentary “Judy Blume Forever,” which depicts the author’s childhood to her prolific career creating acclaimed books that have met controversy.

Blume is the literary juggernaut behind dozens of children, young adult and adult fiction novels, including “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” and “Blubber.” The documentary dives into specific titles and examines their impact.

While Blume’s work has provided comfort to many readers, her candid approach to topics such as puberty, masturbation and sex has led some titles to become banned, which the author continues to fight against.

“I grew up as a good girl with a bad girl lurking inside, so by the time I started to write I really had a lot to get out,” Blume said in the trailer. “I could be fearless in my writing in a way that maybe I wasn’t always in my life.”

The documentary features celebrity cameos such as Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle and Samantha Bee talking about their experiences with the author’s work. “Everything I learned about sex or crushes, I learned from Judy,” said Ringwald in the trailer. “Judy Blume Forever” also tracks the impact of the author’s work through the letters she has received from readers.

Davina Pardo (“Minka,” “116 Cameras,” “Spider”) and Leah Wolchok (“Very Semi-Serious,” “Ask Not,” “Beyond Conception”) directed and produced the documentary with Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Marcella Steingar also producing.

“Judy Blume Forever” premieres April 21 on Prime Video. Check out the trailer below.