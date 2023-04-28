Jude Law Drove an Ice Cream Van to ‘Peter Pan’ Set so Kid Actors Would Like Him After He Never Broke Character as Hook

Jude Law revealed on “The Tonight Show” that he stayed in character as Captain Hook any time he was on the set of David Lowery’s “Peter Pan and Wendy.” The Disney reimagining casts Law as the villainous pirate. To ensure the child actors on set would be scared of Hook, Lowery instructed Law not to reveal his true self until after filming.

“David Lowery had the idea of really trying to encourage them not to see me when I wasn’t Hook,” Law said. “So I just stayed as Hook the whole time, which was an opportunity just to be really scary and mean. Sounds kind of awful. I didn’t want to be talking to a little 6-year-old dude and then suddenly it’s like, ‘Right. You hate me. I’m Hook. I’m Hook.’ So, instead, I just stuck as Hook. And, yeah, a lot of the reactions you see in the film are their reactions to me for the first time, or as the man himself, you know?”

When filming wrapped and Law was ready to reveal his actual self to his young co-stars, he decided ice cream might ease the transition.

“They met Jude at the end,” Law said. “And I did what every adult should do to bribe children. I hired an ice cream van and I drove it on-site and gave out ice cream. Nothing like chocolate ice cream to persuade a child you’re alright.”

Law recently told Collider about his version of Captain Hook: “I wanted him to be sad, I wanted him to be scarred and gnarly and disgusting and scary, and funny too. Like an overheate, angry dad or uncle who, from a kid’s perspective, is just really pathetic and loud.”

“Peter Pan and Wendy” is now streaming on Disney+.