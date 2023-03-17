‘Joy Ride’ Trailer: Raunchy, R-Rated Comedy Has Stephanie Hsu, Cocaine-Filled Condoms and More

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Adele Lim’s “Joy Ride,” a comedy feature starring Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu. Premiering March 17 at SXSW, the film is set to be released in theaters July 7.

“Joy Ride” tells the raunchy and fun story of how four best friends embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. In the film, Audrey (Park) has to go to Asia on a business trip to close a massive deal. Things go drastically wrong when she searches for her birth mother with her childhood best friend Lolo (Cola), her college friend turned Chinese soap star Kat (Hsu) and Lolo’s eccentric cousin Deadeye (Wu). They also nearly end up in a Chinese jail for doing drugs.

The red band trailer features a glimpse into the wild adventure the foursome embark on, including cocaine-filled condoms and impersonating a K-Pop band. And that’s just the beginning.

The film marks Hsu’s follow-up role following the massive success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Lim, who wrote “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” makes her directorial debut with the film. Speaking with Variety, she said, “Women get together all the time, we do ridiculous things. But I think as a female minority, we don’t see that part of ourselves on screen very often, particularly for Asian women. There’s a history of being exoticized, fetishized and sexualized, but through a white male point of view. The solution is not to strip away the fun and the sexuality; we wanted to tell a story, but on our terms. It’s a story about friendship that shows that we can be messy and thirsty with problems but from the female gaze.”

Written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (“Family Guy,” “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”) and Teresa Hsiao (co-creator of “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”), from a story by Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim. All three will produce the project with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Watch the trailer below.