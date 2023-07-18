Joshua Zeman’s ‘Checkpoint Zoo’ Wraps Filming: Doc Follows Dramatic Rescue of 5,000 Animals During Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine (EXCLUSIVE)

Joshua Zeman’s latest feature documentary “Checkpoint Zoo,” an inspiring story that unfolds in a war-torn part of the world, has wrapped principal photography. The film tells the story of the daring rescue of over 5,000 animals that were trapped in a wildlife park behind enemy lines during the early days of the Russian-Ukrainian War.

“Checkpoint Zoo” was produced by Zeman and Zach Mortensen for Ghost Robot, with Ian Davies and Torquil Jones for Noah Media Group, which is also financing the project. UTA Independent Film Group has signed on to lead worldwide sales of the picture.

In the early days of the war, a beloved animal refuge known as Feldman Ecopark, located in Ukraine’s second largest city, was in a precarious position. On one side of the park was the invading Russian army; on the other sat the Ukrainian front line. With thousands of animals trapped with little food and water, a group of men and women risked their lives to bring them to safety.

The filmmakers have secured exclusive access to Feldman Ecopark and its employees, as well as hundreds of hours of dramatic video and sound recordings that were made by the park keepers and volunteers as they documented their evacuation.

“’Checkpoint Zoo’ is a filmmaker’s dream because it just grabs the viewer on so many levels,” says Zeman. “Not only is it edge of your seat suspenseful, but it’s also profoundly emotional because it explores our deep connection with animals. Highlighting the stories of these real-life heroes shows that even in humankinds’ darkest days, we can still find unbelievable stories of empathy and compassion.

Zeman is best known for directing “Cropsey,” a look at the possible real-life inspiration for a New York City urban legend. He also directed two true crime series, “Murder Mountain” and “The Sons of Sam,” both of which appeared on Netflix. Most recently, Zeman directed “The Loneliest Whale,” which was executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and earned three Critics Choice Awards nominations, including in best nature film.

In his 25 years of producing documentary films, Mortensen’s work includes “Modulation,” an exploration of electronic music, and “Hell House,” the story of an evangelical megachurch’s Halloween spectacle. He is the co-founder of Ghost Robot, a New York City-based creative studio.

Noah Media producers Ian Davies and Torquil Jones worked together on the Sky documentary “Villeneuve Pironi.” Previously Jones produced and directed “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” for Netflix.

The deal between UTA and NMG was brokered by Travis Trammero from UTA and Catherine Quantschnigg from NMG.