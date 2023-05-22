Joshua Burge, Dweck Productions Join Joel Potrykus’ Dark Comedy ‘Vulcanizadora’ (EXCLUSIVE) 

Dweck Productions has joined Joel Potrykus’ upcoming dark comedy feature “Vulcanizadora” which will star Joshua Burge.

“Vulcanizadora” will be written and directed by Potrykus, marking his fifth feature and fourth collaboration with Burge following “Ape,” “Buzzard” and “Relaxer.” Plot details for the feature have been kept under wraps with production commencing this summer in Michigan. Dweck joins the project as both producer and financier.

“‘Vulcanizadora’ is a mind bending ride of comedy, suspense and utter devastation, and we are thrilled to be producing the bold and daring fifth feature of the great Joel Potrykus,” said Dweck founder Hannah Dweck. “This is the exact type of boundary pushing, genre bending film we love to help bring to the screen. We can’t wait to watch this with an audience.”

Matt Gray, founder of independent film production and distribution company Factory 25, will produce “Vulcanizadora” alongside Ashley Potrykus and Dan Berger.

“I was blown away by the punk vision of Joel’s first film and realized immediately that Factory 25 had to release it,” said Gray. “I have been a huge fan of his movies ever since and am so excited to be back working with this mad genius on Vulcanizadora.”

Dweck was founded by Hannah Dweck in 2018 aside filmmaker and producer Theodore Schaefer. The New York-based production company has previously produced projects including Dustin Guy Defa’s “The Adults” and Jane Schoenbrun’s “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.”

“I’m incredibly stoked to be working with a company that understands what I’m up to and gives the freedom to create a film that will shake up audiences in the most unpleasant way,” added Potrykus.