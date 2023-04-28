‘Gladiator’ Sequel Adds ‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen to Return

The cast of Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator” sequel continues to grow more star-studded, with Connie Nielsen and Joseph Quinn in talks to join Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington in the film.

The Paramount movie follows 2000’s blockbuster hit “Gladiator,” which was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including best picture. It earned $460 million at the box office. The film starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows revenge against Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Nielsen played Maximus’ lover Lucilla, a role which she’ll reprise in the yet-to-be-titled sequel.

Since Maximus dies at the end of “Gladiator,” the sequel is focused on his and Lucilla’s son Lucius, played by Academy Award nominee Mescal. His fellow 2023 Academy Award nominee Keoghan is in negotiations to play Emperor Geta, with Quinn set to join the project as Emperor Caracalla. Details of who Washington, the two-time Academy Award winner, will play are being kept under wraps.

David Scarpa is penning the script for the sequel, which Scott will direct and produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Raymond Kirk and Nigel Wooll are executive producing. Also returning from the original film are cinematographer John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max and costume designer Janty Yates.

Paramount has dated the film for November 22, 2024.

Quinn boards the project after a breakout year in 2022, starring as Eddie Munson in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and landing on Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch list. The British TV and stage actor followed that up by landing a starring role, opposite Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, in Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One.” The studio debuted the first footage from the “Quiet Place” spinoff earlier this week at Cinema-Con, where it earned early raves. He was also recently seen in the BBC One series “Howards End” and “Les Miserables.”

In addition to her pivotal role in the original “Gladiator,” Nielsen portrayed Queen Hippolyta in Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Justice League: The Snyder Cut.” She’ll next appear in Ava DuVernay’s “Caste” movie and star in the feature “Ocean Deep,” directed by Liza Bolton.

Quinn is repped by CAA, the Curtis Brown Group and Goodman, Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher. Nielsen is repped by Lasher Group, UTA, The Artists Partnership and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

Deadline was first to report news of the actors’ involvement.