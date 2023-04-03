Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden to Star in ‘Killer Heat’ for Amazon Studios

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden are set to star in the thriller “Killer Heat,” from Amazon Studios.

“Night of the Kings” filmmaker Philippe Lacôte has signed on to direct the movie, which is based on Jo Nesbø’s 2021 short story “The Jealousy Man.” The film centers on twin brothers (Madden) caught in a violent love triangle on a remote Greek island, and a damaged detective known as “The Jealousy Man” (Gordon-Levitt), who is called in to investigate.

Lacôte will direct from a script penned by Roberto Bentivegna (“House of Gucci”), with revisions by Oscar and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman (“Bridge of Spies,” “Treason”).

Makeready’s Brad Weston is producing the film, which begins production next month in Crete, with Faliro House serving as the local production entity.

In addition to starring in the film, Gordon-Levitt will also executive produce the project alongside Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson, Tom Karnowski and Makeready’s Collin Creighton. Makeready’s Oscar Montemayor is an associate producer.

Emmy and SAG Award winner Gordon-Levitt (“Inception,” “Looper”) joins the film following a memorable surprise appearance on frequent collaborator Rian Johnson’s hit Peacock series “Poker Face” and a starring role in John Carney’s “Flora and Son,” which premiered to rave reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The actor, writer, director and producer will next be seen opposite Eddie Murphy in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” Gordon-Levitt is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Best known for her critically acclaimed performances in “The Descendants,” “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Spectacular Now,” and an Emmy nominee for “Big Little Lies,” Woodley continues to rack up major film and TV roles. Later this year, she will be seen in “Dirty Money” opposite Seth Rogen and Paul Dano; Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” opposite Adam Driver; and the Neon comedy “Robots” opposite Jack Whitehall. Woodley also headlines in the television series “Three Women,” adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling novel, which recently moved to Starz. She is represented by Hyperion, Range Media Partners, attorney Fred Toczek and Shelter PR.

After his breakout role as Robb Stark in “Game of Thrones,” Madden has gone on to star in Marvel’s “The Eternals,” “Rocketman,” “1917,” Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Cinderella” and “Bodyguard,” for which he earned a Golden Globe award for best actor in a TV series, drama. Madden will next star opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Prime Video’s highly anticipated series “Citadel,” which begins streaming globally on April 28. He is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Shelter PR.

Lacôte directed and wrote “Night of the Kings,” which premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and won the Amplify Voices Award. The film was ultimately acquired by Neon and, in 2021, won the NAACP Image Award for outstanding international motion picture. The filmmaker is represented by CAA and Dan Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc.

Bentivegna is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Charman is represented by CAA, Independent Talent in the U.K., Grandview, and Gretchen Rush and Jennifer Gray at Hansen Jacobson.

Keith Fleer represented Nesbø (the bestselling author of the “Harry Hole” series) and Salomonsson Agency in this deal.