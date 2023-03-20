Jordan Peele’s Fourth Movie in the Works, Set for Christmas 2024 Release

Jordan Peele’s next film is coming to the big screen in time for Christmas… of 2024.

Universal Pictures, which released the filmmaker’s prior features “Get Out,” “Us” and “Nope,” added an “Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele” to its release calendar. It’s set to open in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

On its current date, Peele’s upcoming project will premiere one week after James Cameron’s “Avatar 3” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” which will both debut on Dec. 20, 2024. Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the “Wicked” musical was previously slated to land on the same weekend, but the studio recently pushed up its release date to Thanksgiving.

In the announcement about Peele’s film, Universal also scheduled an untitled Monkeypaw film (which is Peele’s production company) to release on Sept. 27, 2024, and it took an untitled animated event film off its slate.

In true Peele fashion, there’s zero information — not the title, the genre, nor the stars — available about his fourth film. He’s been similarly tight-lipped in the lead-up to his first three films, which ranged from pure horror to neo-Western science fiction.

Peele’s debut feature, the 2017 psychological horror film “Get Out,” became a critical and commercial smash, grossing $255 million and earning four Oscar nominations. He followed that up with 2019’s doppelgänger thriller “Us,” which also generated $255 million worldwide. Peele’s latest movie, 2022’s “Nope,” which reunited Peele with his “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, played in theaters last summer and collected more than $170 million globally.

As a film producer, Peele has backed Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated “BlacKkKlansman,” as well as director Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” remake, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.