Jonathan Majors Assault Trial Delayed, New Date Set for September

The domestic violence trial of Jonathan Majors has been delayed to September. The 33-year-old actor returned to court on Thursday for what was supposed to be the start of the trial, but the prosecution said it was not ready because they are still obtaining discovery.

Majors, wearing a grey suit, entered the courtroom holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good. He carried a bible and notebook as he approached the bench at 9:42 a.m. with his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry. She filed a motion to delay the trial, alleging that the prosecutors weren’t “timely” in turning over evidence. A new trial date has been set for Sept. 6.

Majors was arrested in Manhattan on March 25 and was charged with accounts of assault and aggravated harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari. At the time of arrest, a then-unnamed woman told officers that she was assaulted and taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.” Majors has pleaded not guilty to the four charges leveled against him. Another charge, of strangulation, was dropped. If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail.

Chaudhry has alleged that it was Jabbari who assaulted Majors, and “not the other way around.” His team also suggested that “racial bias” has played a role in the investigation and called the case a “witch hunt” against Majors.

In April, Jabbari was granted a temporary order of protection, which means the two parties cannot have any direct or third-party contact. The order remains in place.

As his court date neared, additional alleged victims of Majors came forward and cooperated with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Majors is an Emmy nominee for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and star of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” as well as Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III.” In the wake of allegations, he was dropped by his PR team at the Lede Company, as well as his management, Entertainment 360. WME still represents Majors. As part of the fallout, he’s also been cut from projects including the feature film “The Man in My Basement,” as well as advertising campaigns with the U.S. Army and the Major League Baseball team the Texas Rangers.

Chaudhry issued a statement after Thursday’s court appearance, claiming Majors is “the real victim in this shameful ordeal.” He “has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart,” she wrote. “Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”