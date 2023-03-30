Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Releases Text Messages He Claims Show Woman Taking Blame For Fight

An attorney for Jonathan Majors released text messages on Thursday that he claims came from the woman whom he is accused of assaulting, in which she appears to take the blame for the fight.

According to the messages, which have not been independently verified, the woman wrote Majors afterwards that “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.” She also said that she was “angry” that Majors had been arrested, and that she had made clear that the charges did not have her blessing.

“I reiterated how this was not an attack,” the woman allegedly wrote. The person who sent the texts also indicates she had “injuries” and that “we had a fight.”

A representative for the NYPD said, “We have an active and ongoing investigation but cannot comment beyond that.”

Majors was arrested over the weekend in Manhattan and charged with assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, according to authorities. After New York police responded on Saturday to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea, Majors was taken into custody without incident. The unnamed victim was later taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

“Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman,” his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in Thursday’s statement. She also alleges that it was Majors who called 911.

“The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances,” Chaudhry added. “She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition.”

In three sets of messages — provided by Chaudhry and redacted to protect the woman’s privacy — the woman allegedly wrote, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

In a follow-up text message, which was sent a few hours later, she says, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

Chaudhry previously has said there is evidence clearing Majors. A representative for Majors also denied the allegations after Majors was released from custody on Saturday night. “He has done nothing wrong,” his publicist told Variety. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors, an Emmy nominee for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” recently appeared in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” He also received acclaim for “Magazine Dreams,” which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures. It’s set to release on Dec. 8.