Jonathan Majors and Michael De Luca to Be Honored at Texas Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Austin Film Society will honor Jonathan Majors, Michael De Luca and Janet and John Pierson at the 21st annual Texas Film Awards, taking place March 3 at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch, located outside of Austin, Tex.

Majors (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Da 5 Bloods”) will receive the Rising Star Award, while De Luca, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, will be honored for his impact on global cinema. The Piersons, the “first couple” of independent cinema, will be inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame and celebrated for their contributions to the independent film industry and impact on Austin and Texas, helping to grow the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Texas native Edi Patterson (“Knives Out,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Vice Principals”) will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.

Majors stars in the upcoming Marvel movie “Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” alongside Paul Rudd, opening Feb. 17, as well as Ryan Coogler’s “Creed III” opposite Michael B. Jordan, premiering March 3.

An esteemed producer and executive, De Luca has been nominated three times for an Academy Award for best picture (“The Social Network,” “Moneyball,” “Captain Phillips”). He is a three-time Emmy nominee and has been up for four PGA Awards.

Janet and John Pierson’s early work as exhibitors and financiers helped usher in a new wave of independent film. Now, Janet serves as director emeritus of SXSW, and John teaches a master class at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tickets and tables for the Texas Film Awards are now available for purchase at the Austin Film Society’s website.