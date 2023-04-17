Jonathan Majors Dropped by Manager Entertainment 360 Following Domestic Violence Charges

Jonathan Majors and his talent manager Entertainment 360 have parted ways, an insider has confirmed to Variety. The development comes three weeks after the “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor was arrested on charges of assault and harassment in New York in late March.

Majors has also been dropped by his former public relations manager, the Lede Company. A source with knowledge of the PR company confirmed that the actor exited the firm last month.

Deadline was first to report that Majors and Entertainment 360 have parted ways.

More to come…