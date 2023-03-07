Jonathan Majors to Star in Westbrook and Amazon’s ‘Da Understudy,’ Spike Lee in Talks to Direct

Hot on the heels of a historic opening weekend for “Creed III,” Jonathan Majors has set his next movie with Amazon Studios, titled “Da Understudy.”

Majors will star in and produce the film, under his Tall Street Productions banner, partnering with Westbrook Studios and Amazon. The project tells the story of “life imitating art when the understudy of a Broadway production finds a role he’s willing to kill for.”

Tom Hamada, Zach Stauss and Tyler Cole wrote the screenplay, which is based on an original story by Cole and developed in-house by Westbrook. Amazon Studios landed the script on spec in a competitive situation.

Sources tell Variety Spike Lee is in very early talks to direct the film, which would reunite the filmmaker and Majors after 2020’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

In addition to Majors, Will Smith, Jon Mone (Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures) and Mike Soccio will produce the film, with Lee and Tyler Cole serving as executive producers. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios.

