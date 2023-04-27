Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Granted Temporary Order of Protection Ahead of Court Date

Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection on Thursday ahead of the May 9 court date where the actor will face charges of assault and harassment.

“Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.),” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to Variety.

Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. New York police responded to a 911 call and took Majors into custody. The unnamed victim was hospitalized with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

Majors’ legal team has denied any wrongdoing. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudry said in a previous statement. Chaudry has also released text messages and videos related to the situation.

In an April 19 report, Variety revealed that multiple alleged victims of Majors had come forward following his arrest and are cooperating with the DA’s office. On April 17, Majors was dropped by his management, Entertainment 360, and publicist the Lede Company.

Prior to his March arrest, Majors was regarded as a rising star in Hollywood, having starred in two blockbuster franchises, “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” this year. His Marvel character, Kang the Conqueror, had been tapped to be the star villain of future MCU projects including the next “Avengers” movie. He was also the breakout of this year’s Sundance Film Festival with his performance in “Magazine Dreams,” a bodybuilding drama that was quickly picked up by Searchlight Pictures.