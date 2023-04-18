GoFundMe Set Up for Jonathan Caouette, Director of ‘Tarnation’ Documentary, Who Is Battling Serious Medical Issues

Jonathan Caouette, director of the award-winning autobiographical documentary “Tarnation,” is seeking donations to help cover the expenses of serious medical issues.

Friends of Caouette, including Marie Therese Guirgis, Stephen Winter, Brian Kates, John Cameron Mitchell and Gus Van Sant have helped organize a GoFundMe to help gather donations.

Caouette updated the fundraiser Monday stating that he is nearing a diagnosis of an underlying cause and is awaiting MRI results.

“Over the last several years Jonathan’s health has taken a very bad turn. He’s had a very serious and devastating infection that’s compromised all of his teeth, as well as several other serious and worrying chronic illnesses,” wrote Guirgis in the GoFundMe.

“Jonathan has spent the last few years in and out of the hospital, seen countless doctors, and received a great deal of medical treatment. Besides the excruciating physical pain and accompanying mental anguish, the loss of Jonathan’s teeth and the brutal infection in his mouth has meant that he’s been unable to work or even really leave the house. He’s had to turn down work opportunities and paid speaking engagements/appearances. Bluntly, he’s had no income for a long while and mounting medical bills.”

“Please donate whatever you can to support Jonathan at this crucial time. No amount is too small and any amount is enormously appreciated.”

“Tarnation,” which won best documentary from the National Society of Film Critics, was made for just $200. Based on home videos of Caouette and his mother, it covered her shock therapy after an accident cut short her modeling career and the director coming to terms with his sexuality.