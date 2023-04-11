Julio Macias and Danube Hermosillo Join Action Thriller ‘Atypical Pirate,’ Produced By Jolene Rodriguez (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Jolene Rodriguez has announced that Julio Macias and Danube Hermosillo are set to star in the upcoming action-packed thriller film “Atypical Pirate,” to be directed by Ruben Islas.

Rodriguez was named one of Variety’s 10 emerging producers to watch in 2023, known for her feature film “Righteous Thieves.”

Macias is known for his roles in several popular television series, including “On My Block,” “Selena,” “The Rookie,” “Promised Land” and “Young Dario.” He joins Hermosillo, known for her roles in “Shameless,” “Everything, Everything,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Julie & The Phantoms.” Hermosillo, too, recently starred in Rodriguez’s “Righteous Thieves.”

The film follows the story of Hugo, “a neurodiverse savant immersed in the dangerous theft of a valuable thumb drive as he navigates an escape from those who want it back.” When Hugo gets lost in Guadalajara and meets Cynthia, who runs a local gang, they set out for a new adventurous treasure.

“Atypical Pirate” is based on an original screenplay by Pedro Fernandez, produced by Rodriguez. Danforth Comins under the Mexican banner Grupo Grandave is also producing the film. Islas and Stanley Preschutti serve as executive producers. “Atypical Pirate” will be Islas’ fourth film directed this year.

“Julio [Macias] is one of the brightest, most charismatic young stars in Hollywood and I’m thrilled to have him on board. I am equally excited about Danube [Hermosillio], who I’ve been fortunate to watch grow into this leading role,” says Rodriquez. “I have been tracking Danube [Hermosillio] and Julio [Macias] for years and for Ruben [Islas] to see their star value as well is quite special. Casting Latino talent in their star vehicles has always been a priority of mine.”

“Atypical Pirate” will be introduced by Grandave International to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Market, taking place May 16 through 27.