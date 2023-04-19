George Clooney Confirms Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp Rejected ‘Ocean’s Eleven’: ‘They Regret It Now. I Regret F—ing Batman’

Steven Soderbergh’s beloved 2001 heist comedy “Ocean’s Eleven” remains one of the director’s most star-studded affairs thanks to an ensemble that included George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle and more. It turns out the group wanted even more star power, as Clooney recently confirmed reports that both Mark Wahlberg and Johnny Depp were approached to star in the movie (via Entertainment Weekly).

“Steven had just done ‘Erin Brockovich’ and ‘Traffic,’ and he was nominated for [an Oscar for] directing both films,” Clooney said during a discussion with Soderbergh at the TCM Film Festival. “So, people really wanted to work with Steven.”

“That said, some people did say no to us,” Soderbergh added.

“They did,” Clooney said. “Some very famous people told us to fuck right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing fucking Batman.”

Elsewhere during their TCM Film Festival conversation, Clooney remembered how they got mega-star Julia Roberts to sign on to play his character’s ex-wife.

“We sent Julia a script and I wrote a note saying, ‘I hear you get 20 [million dollars] a picture now,’” Clooney said. “And we sent her a $20 bill…It made her laugh, and yes, she jumped right on board.”

“Ocean’s Eleven” earned critical acclaim and grossed $450 million at the worldwide box office. The film spawned a franchise that led to two sequels with the original cast, 2004’s “Ocean’s Twelve” and 2007’s “Ocean’s Thirteen,” plus a female-fronted spinoff with 2018’s “Ocean’s 8” starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

Warner Bros. is currently developing a reboot of the “Ocean’s” franchise with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attached to star. Robbie is set to produce the film under her LuckyChap banner with Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara will executive produce. Village Roadshow is also involved in the project in an exec producer capacity.