‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina,’ Starring Ana de Armas, Sets Release Date

As “John Wick: Chapter 4” crosses $250 million at the worldwide box office, the eagerly-awaited spinoff “Ballerina” has received a June 7, 2024, release date from Lionsgate.

The action film stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

“Ballerina” is directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski, who directed all four “John Wick” movies.

The official synopsis of the film is brief, but teases that “The world of ‘John Wick’ expands with ‘Ballerina,’ as Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” went over the $250 million worldwide mark on April 3, proving a commercial hit that could rival “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” as the highest-grossing entry in the action series.

Furthermore, “Chapter 4” is a critical hit, scoring 95% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. In Variety‘s review, Owen Gleiberman wrote that “The movie is conceived as a knowingly overstuffed gift to ‘John Wick’ fans, and on that level it succeeds.”

In January, de Armas spoke about filming “Ballerina” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“We’ve been in Prague filming for four months,” she said. “We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised.”

“Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t complain anymore.’ Because he is doing it. He truly is the best.”

Watch her interview discussing the film below: