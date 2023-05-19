‘John Wick’ Franchise Crosses $1 Billion Globally

“John Wick” is officially a billion-dollar franchise. Ticket sales for Lionsgate’s Keanu Reeves-led action series have surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, with its tally standing at $1.011 billion across four films.

It was carried across the coveted milestone by “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is now the highest grossing with $425 million to date. The latest entry, which is the most expensive with its $100 million price tag, opened in March to $73.5 million, notching a new domestic franchise record.

“John Wick” is one of the rare franchises that has gotten more successful with each installment. The first movie tapped out with $86.1 million in 2014 but it became a sleeper hit on home entertainment, while the 2017 sequel ended its run with $174.3 million. 2019’s “Parabellum,” which is the highest grossing entry prior to “Chapter 4,” left the big screen with $328.3 million globally.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake said. “We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement.”

Chad Stahelski directed the latest “John Wick,” which follows the titular hitman as he continues his fight against the powerful organization known as the High Table. Lionsgate has been coy about a fifth “John Wick” adventure, but nothing has been confirmed. Reeves and other cast members are, however, returning for “Ballerina,” a spinoff story starring Ana de Armas.