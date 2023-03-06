‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ First Reactions Highlight the ‘Epic’ Runtime and ‘Stacked’ Supporting Cast, From Donnie Yen to Rina Sawayama

“John Wick: Chapter 4” officially bowed at its London premiere Monday evening, with the social media reactions embargo lifting during the event.

The fourth entry picks up following the end of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which saw Keanu Reeves’ infamous assassin take a tumble from atop the Continental Hotel after being betrayed by his confidante Winston (Ian McShane). Of course, Wick lives. “Chapter 4” finds the deadly pariah traveling the globe to free himself from the rule of the elusive, cutthroat High Table.

The critical darling action series has drawn strong praise in its first round of reactions, especially for its deep bench of sparring partners that includes Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Marko Zazor, Scott Adkins and Rina Sawayama. Another central topic of opinion is the film’s runtime, which clocks in at a lengthy two hours and 49 minutes — 38 minutes longer than the previous entry’s.

Los Angeles Times critic Katie Walsh enjoyed the movie, praising its visuals as a step above other franchise blockbusters. She added the caveat that there was one thing she hated: “Because it’s dumb.”

I really liked #JohnWick4! Amazing to remember that big franchise blockbusters can look like this (good). Dan Lausten, you have my heart, my sword, my whatever. Didn't feel too long, you can ignore the lore (who cares!!). There is one (1) thing that I hated (because it's dumb). — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) March 7, 2023

Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub had nothing but praise for the film, signaling that Reeves gets up to some shenanigans with a dragon’s breath shotgun.

#JohnWickChapter4 is f*cking awesome. Literally had to pick my jaw off the ground from some of the insane and inventive set pieces.



You are not prepared for what Keanu does with the dragon's breath shotgun.



Also @DonnieYenCT brought his A game.



Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/gf6sm5Ijal — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 7, 2023

Los Angeles Film Critics Association member and Variety contributor Courtney Howard praised the film’s supporting cast of adversaries.

#JohnWick4’s supporting cast is stacked with titans. Donnie Yen: as sharp & swift as ever. Hiroyuki Sanada: amazing. Marko Zaror: an unrelenting beast. Scott Adkins does deep character work. The way Rina Sawayama doesn’t break eye contact tossing off her kimono gave me goosebumps pic.twitter.com/G6sglaICew — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 6, 2023

CinemaBlend critic Eric Eisenberg expressed some reservations about the film’s daunting runtime. But he states that the film “earns it” with “smart pacing” and strong set pieces.

I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/xyMbLXmXUM — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 6, 2023

Digital Spy editor Ian Sandwell also liked the film, saying it pushes Reeves “further than before.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but its outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking… #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6zNg6c3KX5 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 6, 2023

Insider’s Eammon Jacobs wasn’t as hot in the film, calling the runtime a “drag” while still praising the impressive action.

Unfortunately, I really felt that run time drag – and it all got very messy by the finale. But it's an utter treat for action fans. PS. Rina Sawayama deserves her own spin-off. She kills it. As does Donnie Yen, because of course he does. #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/PRAKiM6zhe — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) March 6, 2023

Consequence senior entertainment writer Liz Shannon Miller dismissed criticisms of the film’s length, saying it earns it by “going that hard.”

#JohnWick4's three-hour runtime makes so much sense when you're going *that* hard. The third act alone… just glorious. pic.twitter.com/TDCs74aGV7 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) March 6, 2023

See more reactions to “John Wick: Chapter 4” below.

#JohnWick4 is an action-packed, bloody, kill-fest, and that's what makes it good! I normally don’t love so much action in my movies but Stahelski makes every frame count. Yes, it’s ridiculous. Yes, it’s video game logic. Yes, it’s extra as hell. Yes, I will be watching again! pic.twitter.com/D56ODsTTcq — therese lacson • 宋蕾蕾 (@bamfpire) March 6, 2023

#JohnWick4 is the best movie I've seen in ages!



It's like a Greek epic that's, yes, full of unparalleled action (and guns), and the set pieces are phenomenal. But it's also about relationships and love. What a breathtaking, heartrending story! I can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/n5cJjWa73B — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) March 6, 2023

I thought "damn! he ain't gonna be in john wick 5" so many times during john wick 4, but especially during the 40+ min mad dash home stretch. total blast, wears its length well. — j. kim murphy (@jkimmurphy) March 7, 2023

#JohnWick4 is a bloody good time. Great action and fight sequences. Donnie Yen is an INCREDIBLE addition to the franchise. He's a highlight of the film. Lots of surprises in this one that's going to deliver a divisive ending. See this one in IMAX. pic.twitter.com/MMCW54KydQ — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 6, 2023

One of the greatest action movies ever made, #JohnWick4 tops all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope & stakes, countless astonishing set pieces, hard to fathom it’s all contained within one film, Bill Skarsgård slays, a hellaciously thrilling franchise finish (?) 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/2jDwXle21J — Erick 𝕄𝕄𝕋 Weber (@ErickWeber) March 6, 2023