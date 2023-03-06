‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ First Reactions Highlight the ‘Epic’ Runtime and ‘Stacked’ Supporting Cast, From Donnie Yen to Rina Sawayama

“John Wick: Chapter 4” officially bowed at its London premiere Monday evening, with the social media reactions embargo lifting during the event.
The fourth entry picks up following the end of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which saw Keanu Reeves’ infamous assassin take a tumble from atop the Continental Hotel after being betrayed by his confidante Winston (Ian McShane). Of course, Wick lives. “Chapter 4” finds the deadly pariah traveling the globe to free himself from the rule of the elusive, cutthroat High Table.
The critical darling action series has drawn strong praise in its first round of reactions, especially for its deep bench of sparring partners that includes Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Marko Zazor, Scott Adkins and Rina Sawayama. Another central topic of opinion is the film’s runtime, which clocks in at a lengthy two hours and 49 minutes — 38 minutes longer than the previous entry’s.
Los Angeles Times critic Katie Walsh enjoyed the movie, praising its visuals as a step above other franchise blockbusters. She added the caveat that there was one thing she hated: “Because it’s dumb.”
Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub had nothing but praise for the film, signaling that Reeves gets up to some shenanigans with a dragon’s breath shotgun.
Los Angeles Film Critics Association member and Variety contributor Courtney Howard praised the film’s supporting cast of adversaries.
CinemaBlend critic Eric Eisenberg expressed some reservations about the film’s daunting runtime. But he states that the film “earns it” with “smart pacing” and strong set pieces.
Digital Spy editor Ian Sandwell also liked the film, saying it pushes Reeves “further than before.”
Insider’s Eammon Jacobs wasn’t as hot in the film, calling the runtime a “drag” while still praising the impressive action.
Consequence senior entertainment writer Liz Shannon Miller dismissed criticisms of the film’s length, saying it earns it by “going that hard.”
See more reactions to “John Wick: Chapter 4” below.