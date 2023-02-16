‘John Wick 4’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Gets a New Killer Dog and Murders Even More People

John Wick won’t stop until he’s finally regained his freedom.

Keanu Reeves reprises his role in the franchise’s fourth feature, which dropped another trailer during “Wick Week” on Thursday. Wick’s latest adventure follows the retired assassin as he travels from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin to fight against the world’s most powerful players in the criminal underworld. As he faces off with new enemies, Wick reunites with some allies and uncovers that old friends have turned into foes.

Director Chad Stahelski has teased that the latest installment is the franchise’s longest film to date, and revealed “Chapter 4” will explore the mythology behind the Continental Hotel — the refugee location for the assassins and focal point for the “John Wick” franchise.

Reeves is joined by Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Scott Adkins as Killa and Ian McShane as Winston.

Since “John Wick: Chapter 3,” Reeves and Stahelski have announced they will reunite for the “Ballerina” spinoff starring Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick and McShane. While “Ballerina” has been in development, Lionsgate announced the expansion of the “John Wick” universe, with an upcoming prequel series, “The Continental.” The three-part series will explore the origin of the Continental Hotel, from the perspective of Winston, who will be portrayed by Colin Woodell. “The Continental” will air on Peacock in 2023.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters on March 24. Watch the full trailer below.