John Stamos Had the Olsen Twins Fired From ‘Full House’ at 11 Months Old Due to Crying, Then Asked for Them Back: ‘I Couldn’t Deal With It’

John Stamos revealed on the “Good Guys” podcast (via Insider) that he had Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen booted from “Full House” when they were 11 months old as their persistent crying on set drove him crazy. The firing only lasted a couple of days, as the replacement babies for the Olsen twins proved even worse to be around. Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on all eight seasons of “Full House,” was filming a scene where his character and Dave Coulier’s Joey change Michelle Tanner’s diaper. The Olsen twins switched off playing Michelle during the show’s run.

“We’re doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny [Bob Saget] is gone and said, ‘Take care of the kids.’ ‘Yeah, we got it. We got it,'” Stamos said. “So, we’re carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I.”

Stamos continued, “They were 11 months old, and god bless them. They kept switching: ‘This one’s not gonna cry.’ I couldn’t deal with it. And I said, ‘This is not gonna work,’ and I screamed it 10 times. I said, ‘Get rid of them, I can’t work like this.’ And so they got rid of them. They bring on these two redheaded kids… I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive… It had nothing to do with [them being] redheaded, but they weren’t attractive.”

Filming continued without the Olsen twins for “only a few days,” after which Stamos said, “Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.”

“It was a day or something; we tried the other kids, it didn’t work,” Stamos added.

“Full House” served as a breakthrough for the Olsen twins, who went on to gain international fame by headlining various TV movies and direct-to-DVD films such as “Passport to Paris” and “Our Lips are Sealed.”

Stamos reprised his “Full House” role on Netflix’s sequel series “Fuller House,” which ran for five seasons and 75 episodes.