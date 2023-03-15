John Mulaney’s New Standup Special ‘Baby J’ to Debut on Netflix in April

John Mulaney’s newest standup special, titled “John Mulaney: Baby J,” will premiere April 25 on Netflix.

It marks Mulaney’s third Netflix standup special following 2015’s “The Comeback Kid” and 2018’s “Kid Gorgeous.” One of his earlier comedy hours, 2012’s “New in Town,” is also available on Netflix. He also worked with the streamer on the Emmy-nominated children’s variety special “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” in 2019.

Alex Timbers directed “Baby J,” which features music from David Byrne of Talking Heads. It was filmed in Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023.

Mulaney began touring with the show titled “John Mulaney: From Scratch” in the middle of 2021 after his widely publicized rehab stay. Much of the material for that special focused on his drug relapse and subsequent intervention, which was held by Seth Meyers, Nick Kroll and other fellow comedians and “Saturday Night Live” alumni. Mulaney, who divorced from his wife in 2022, also spoke candidly about becoming a father for the first time as he had a child with actor Olivia Munn.

He recounted the intervention on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in September 2021.

“When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention,” he told Meyers. “That’s how bad of a drug problem I had. When I opened the door and saw people, I went, ‘This is probably an intervention.’”

Mulaney rose to fame as a writer on “SNL,” where he wrote popular characters like Bill Hader’s Stefon. Since leaving the show, he’s returned several times to host. In addition to standup, he and Kroll created the acclaimed Broadway show “Oh, Hello” and he lent his voice to animated projects like Disney’s “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”