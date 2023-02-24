John Leguizamo to Be Honored With Impact Award at Miami Film Festival

John Leguizamo will receive the Miami Film Festival‘s Impact Award on March 11.

Leguizamo’s new MSNBC series, “Leguizamo Does America,” will screen ahead of the award presentation. The festival’s upcoming 40th edition runs March 3-12.

The multi-hyphenate has more than 75 film, theater and television credits, including “Romeo + Juliet,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Summer of Sam” and “Encanto.” The Emmy winner is next set to star alongside Toni Collette in Prime Video’s “The Power.” More recently, he co-starred in Mark Mylod’s film “The Menu.”

Following his MFF Impact award, Leguizamo will premiere his directorial debut, “Critical Thinking,” at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. In addition to his Emmy award, Leguizamo has received a Drama Desk award and a special Tony award for his one-man show, “Latin History for Morons.”

“Leguizamo Does America” follows the actor as he travels from San Juan, Puerto Rico to East Los Angeles while making a few surprising stops along the way. In addition to celebrating and honoring Latino history, culture and food, Leguizamo will speak with Latino actors, the Latino immigrants who transformed the city of Chicago, as well as the indigenous people of Puerto Rico. “Leguizamo Does America” will premiere on MSNBC on April 16 at 10 p.m.

In addition to Leguizamo, the Miami Film Festival will honor Nicolas Cage with the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award, Diego Luna with the Variety Virtuoso Award and Nicholas Britell with Art of Light Composer Award, presented by Alacran Group.

The complete Miami Film Festival program is available at miamifilmfestival.com.