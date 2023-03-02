John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu to Star in ‘Grand Death Lotto,’ Directed by Paul Feig for Prime Video

John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu are set to star in the action-comedy “Grand Death Lotto” for Prime Video. Paul Feig will produce and direct the film from a script by Rob Yescombe (“Outside the Wire”).

“Grand Death Lotto” is set in the very near future, where a competition known as “the Grand Lottery” has been established in “economically challenged California.” But, as the film’s official logline explains, there’s a catch: “Kill the winner before sundown and you can legally claim their prize.”

The logline continues: “New L.A. transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.”

“I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity,” Feig stated, announcing the new movie, which starts production next week. “This lotto will make winners of us all.”

The Amazon Studios film is produced by Roth/Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Feigco Entertainment’s Laura Fischer and Paul Feig. Cena, Zack Roth and Rob Yescombe will executive produce.

“’Grand Death Lotto’ is the kind of original idea audiences have been craving, and there’s no one better than the endlessly talented Paul Feig to steer the ship,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We can’t wait to watch John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu bring this fun, action-packed script to life for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Cena is represented by WME, Intenta Media, and JSSK. Awkwafina is represented by UTA, Artists First, Schreck Rose & Kovert Creative.

Liu and Feig are repped by CAA, with Liu also represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Feig also repped by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Yescombe is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Curtis Brown.