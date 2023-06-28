John Boyega Reveals First Phone Call With Jamie Foxx After Medical Emergency: ‘He’s Doing Well…Take Your Time, Jamie. We Love You’

John Boyega revealed to People magazine that he was finally able to get ahold of Jamie Foxx over the phone following the latter’s medical complication earlier this year. The two actors star opposite one another in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi movie “They Cloned Tyrone.”

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

Boyega added, “I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Datari Turner, who co-produced “They Cloned Tyrone” alongside Foxx, also told People: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Boyega and Turner spoke to People at the Hollywood premiere of “They Cloned Tyrone,” which Foxx did not attend. Foxx has not been seen since his hospitalization was first announced on April 12. His medical emergency still remains a mystery, as neither his family nor his team has disclosed what led to his hospitalization.

Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, broke the news of his medial emergency on April 12 via Instagram, writing: “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action comedy “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz. Production on the movie continued amid Foxx’s hospitalization with stunt doubles and body doubles being used in place of Foxx on set. Foxx was then replaced by Nick Cannon as the host of Fox’s game show “Beat Shazam.”

Corrine provided a brief health update in May in which she said Jamie Foxx had been out of the hospital and “recuperating” for weeks. She added that he was apparently healthy enough to be playing pickleball.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corrine wrote in a statement at the time. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corrine wrote on her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Foxx has not been a part of the “They Cloned Tyrone” press tour. The film streams July 21 on Netflix.