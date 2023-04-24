‘Avengers’ Director Joe Russo Predicts AI Could Be Making Movies in ‘Two Years’: It Will ‘Engineer and Change Storytelling’

As artificial intelligence continues to disrupt the entertainment industry, many moviegoers have been left wondering at what point AI will be creating full feature films. According to Joe Russo, co-director of Marvel movies such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” that time could be coming in two years.

“I’m on the board of a few AI companies,” Russo told Collider. “I’m gonna speak from my experience of being on the board of those companies, [so] there are AI companies that are developing AI to protect you from AI. And unfortunately, we’re in that world, and you will need an AI in your life because whether we want to see it developed or not, people who are not friendly to us may develop it anyways. So, we’re going to be in that future. The question is, then, how we protect ourselves in that future?”

When asked in “how many years” AI will be able to “actually create” a movie, Russo predicted: “Two years.” The director also theorized on how advanced AI will eventually give moviegoers the chance to create different movies on the spot.

“Potentially, what you could do with [AI] is obviously use it to engineer storytelling and change storytelling,” Russo said. “So you have a constantly evolving story, either in a game or in a movie or a TV show. You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform. ‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,’ and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice. It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you.”

Russo’s latest project is the Prime Video spy series “Citadel,” starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The series launches April 28 on the streaming platform.