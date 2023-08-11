Jodie Sweetin ‘Disappointed’ Her New Film Sold to Candace Cameron Bure’s GAF Network, Vows to Donate Sales Money to  LGBTQ+ Groups

“Full House” alum Jodie Sweetin expressed disappointment to People magazine over her new film, “Craft Me a Romance,” being sold to the Great American Family (GAF) network, which counts her former co-star Candace Cameron Bure as its chief creative officer. Bure ignited controversy last fall after she told The Wall Street Journal that GAF would be keeping “traditional marriage at the core” of its output, meaning it would be highly unlikely for GAF shows and films to include LGBTQ+ couples.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin said in a statement. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

Sweetin added, “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Variety has reached out to GAF Media for comment on Sweetin’s reaction.

GAF announced Aug. 9 the Sweetin-starring “Craft Me a Romance” was a part of its fall original movies lineup and will air on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Sweetin stars opposite Brent Bailey in the film, which centers on the owner of a quant arts and crafts store who must sell her store or be forced out of business. Sweetin and Bure starred together on “Full House” and its Netflix sequel series “Fuller House.”

Amid the blowback against Bure last fall, Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight that she is an “outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities” and will remain so.

“I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone,” Sweetin said at the time. “I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it.”

Sweetin also showed support on social media for Jojo Siwa, who publicly called out Bure for her anti-LGBTQ+ comments.