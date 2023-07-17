Jitin Hingorani Takes Up Roles at India’s Film Bazaar, SXSW Sydney (EXCLUSIVE)

Curator, programmer and producer Jitin Hingorani has joined India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in the newly created position of head of programming for Film Bazaar, South Asia’s largest content market.

Hingorani reports into Prithul Kumar, joint secretary of films at India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Leena Khobragade, formerly Film Bazaar director, now serves as artistic director of the market.

“All my life’s work as an Indian American serial entrepreneur over the past 25 years has been leading up to this monumental role,” Hingorani told Variety. “As a former entertainment reporter, movie publicist, and film festival curator and director in Texas and New York City, my PR/marketing, media relations, and programming skills will be cumulatively utilized as our team organizes the most relevant, comprehensive, and accessible co-production/distribution market and film bazaar in all of Asia. We are ramping up our efforts to invite the biggest and brightest film buyers, sellers, distributors and programmers from around the international film fraternity to Goa this November. The 17th edition of the NFDC Film Bazaar will be forward-thinking in its approach and trendsetting in its delivery, as we shine a global spotlight on the most promising independent cinema from all over incredible India.”

Hingorani is also the co-founder and co-producer of South Asian House, which launched this year and curated original programming for SXSW Austin in March and Tribeca in June. He will program all the South Asian content for screen and the conference for the first-ever SXSW Sydney taking place Oct. 15-22.

“Call Me Dancer,” Hingorani’s debut as producer, won the Art of Storytelling award at New Zealand’s Doc Edge film festival last month.

The Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival, which Hingorani founded and served as the festival director for the past eight years, will now be run by Ambica Dev, who was previously the artistic director. The ninth edition of DFW SAFF will take place in the spring of 2024.

The 17th edition of Film Bazaar will be held in Goa between Nov. 20–24.