Jimmy Kimmel Revives Matt Damon Feud at Oscars: He ‘Can’t Read and Smells Like Dog Medicine’

Hosting the 95th Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel did not miss an opportunity to take a dig at Matt Damon, asking Jessica Chastain in a comedic segment, “Was it difficult filming your movie ‘The Martian’ because your co-star Matt Damon can’t read and smells like dog medicine?”

Chastain laughed and responded, “I didn’t really have a lot of scenes with him, so it was fine.”

Kimmel and Damon’s infamous (and hilarious) feud dates back to the third season of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2005, when Kimmel made an offhand joke at the end of a show about booting Damon, an A-list guest who would never be cut for time. Soon, “I want to apologize to Matt Damon, we ran out of time” became a recurring bit on “Kimmel.”

In 2006, Damon appeared on Kimmel’s show to play along with the feud, shouting as the credits rolled, “I knew you were going to fucking do it! Oh, big funny, big fucking laugh!”

In 2008, the bit reached new heights when Kimmel’s then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman teamed up with Damon for a raunchy music video titled “I’m Fucking Matt Damon,” in which Silverman sings, “On the bed, on the floor / On a towel by the door / In the tub, in the car / Up against the mini-bar / I’m fucking Matt Damon.”

Kimmel responded with his own music video targeting Damon’s most cherished loved one: Ben Affleck.

Throughout the years, Kimmel and Damon have kept up the joke with various insults on talk shows and a series of comedic videos in which the pair go to “couples therapy.”

When Damon and Affleck presented at the 2017 Oscars, Kimmel had the announcer announce Damon as a “guest” and played him off with music immediately after he started speaking.

This is Kimmel’s third time hosting the Academy Awards, airing live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.