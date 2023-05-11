Jim Caviezel in Human Trafficking Thriller ‘Sound of Freedom’: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Caviezel (“The Passion Of The Christ,” “Frequency,” “Deja Vu”) stars in human trafficking drama “Sound of Freedom,” the first trailer for which has been unveiled by Angel Studios.

The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent that quits his job to rescue children from global sex traffickers. Ballard (Caviezel), a federal agent, finds himself losing hope in the dark field of children crime work. However, Ballard quickly uncovers his life mission when he’s able to free a seven-year-old boy that was kidnapped. When the young boy asks Ballard to find his sister who was also kidnapped, Ballard decides to devote his life to rescuing children from sex slavery.

Alongside Caviezel, the cast also includes Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (“The Final Cut”), Bill Camp (“12 Years a Slave”), José Zúñiga (“Twilight”), Eduardo Verástegui (“Unplanned”), who is also a producer, and written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Toronto winner “Bella,” “Little Boy”).

Angel Studios acquired worldwide distribution rights earlier this year.

“‘Sound of Freedom’ is respectfully and stunningly filmed, based on real events of undercover heroes bringing hope to many,” said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. “This film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with suspense and encourage all of us to take action.”

Caviezel added: “I am so proud to be a part of this impactful film. In fact, I’d say this is the second most important film I’ve done after ‘The Passion Of The Christ.'”

“Sound of Freedom” releases across the U.S. on July 4.

Watch the trailer here:

Angel Studios is set up as a platform empowering filmmakers with full creative control to crowdfund, create and distribute films and TV series globally. The studios’ first projects – “The Chosen” and “Dry Bar Comedy” – have earned billions of views around the world.