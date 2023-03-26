Jeremy Renner Walks in New Video of His Snow Plow Accident Recovery, Actor Uses Anti-Gravity Treadmill

Jeremy Renner’s rehabilitation from his January snow plow accident appears to have hit a new peak as the actor is seen walking for the first time in his latest recovery update on social media. The “Hawkeye” star posted a video to his Instagram story in which he walks with the assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill. Renner confirms in the video that he is doing all of “the walking motion” himself, with the anti-gravity treadmill taking off a percentage of his body weight as his legs slowly recover.

The actor captioned the post: “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of January after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over. The actor was trying to help a family member out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the Sno-Cat crushed him. Renner later revealed that he broke over 30 bones in the accident, writing on Instagram: “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

Renner has used Instagram over the last few months to update his fans on his recovery. Most recently, the actor posted a photo confirming the Sno-Cat that was involved in the accident was returned home to him.

At the end of February, Renner posted a video of himself in physical therapy for the first time. The actor was seen rehabilitating his leg by using it to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool. “Whatever it takes,” Renner wrote on Instagram, a nod to a famous catchphrase from the Marvel blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.” His latest video has given fans the update that his physical therapy now includes walking.

Disney announced earlier this month that Renner’s new vehicle renovation show, “Rennervations,” will begin streaming next month. The series follows Renner as he travels the globe to decommission vehicles and refurbish them for new uses.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said about the series. “But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

All four episodes of “Rennervations” will drop exclusively on Disney+ on April 12.