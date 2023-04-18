Jeremy Renner’s Nephew Details Snow Plow Accident in Body Cam Footage: ‘It Started Coming at Me, Full Force’

Jeremy Renner’s nephew recounts the “Avengers” star’s horrific snow plow accident in new body camera footage released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Dept.

On Jan. 1, Renner was run over by his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, as he attempted to help his 27-year-old nephew, Alex Fries, free a pickup truck lodged in the snow.

When Renner exited his Sno-Cat to check on Fries, the vehicle kept moving. The actor was stuck under the plow’s tread as he tried to stop it from hitting Fries.

In the footage, obtained by ABC News, Fries is heard telling law enforcement, “He got out to tell me something, and then that’s when it started coming at me, full force.”

“Right where his blood is at, that’s where it all happened,” Fries told officers, adding, “He tried to jump on it, into the [snow plow], and it took him under.”

In the video, a deputy spots Renner’s hat underneath the snow plow.

Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after the accident, later revealing that he broke over 30 bones. Since the incident, the actor updated fans with his progress on social media, posting a video of himself in physical therapy in February with the caption, “Whatever it takes,” a nod to “Avengers: Endgame.”

Earlier this month, Renner opened up about his recovery in an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, in which he said he remembers “all of” the pain: “I was awake through every moment. It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like.”

On April 11, Renner made his first public appearance at the premiere of his Disney+ reality series “Rennervations,” about renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world. He spoke to press and walked the red carpet with a cane at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

He told Variety at the event, “I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Watch the on-scene footage via ABC News below.