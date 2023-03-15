Jeremy Renner Shares Heartfelt Note From His Nephew Following Snow Plow Accident: ‘I Am Lucky My Uncle Is Alive’

Jeremy Renner shared to Instagram a heartfelt note that his young nephew sent him sometime following the actor’s Jan. 1 snow plow accident. Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after his snow plow ran him over. The “Hawkeye” star was driving a Sno-Cat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment that weights at least 14,330 pounds.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is one of the Avengers),” Renner’s nephew wrote to him in a handwritten letter. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner wrote the following caption in reaction to his nephew’s letter: “Love my little man. Love you, Auggie.”

The actor has used Instagram over the last few months to keep his fans updated on his recovery. Renner revealed at the end of January that he broke over 30 bones in the slow plow accident, adding at the time, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

At the end of February, Renner posted a video of himself in physical therapy. The actor was seen rehabilitating his leg by using it to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool. “Whatever it takes,” Renner wrote on Instagram, a nod to a famous catchphrase from the Marvel blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

Disney announced earlier this month that Renner’s new vehicle-renovation show, “Rennervations,” will begin streaming next month. The series follows Renner as he travels the globe to decommission vehicles and refurbish them for new uses — turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said about the series. “But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does.”

He added, “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

All four episodes of “Rennervations” will drop exclusively on Disney+ on April 12.