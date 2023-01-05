Jeremy Renner Posts Heartfelt Video Update After Snow Plow Accident: ‘A Not-Great ICU Day Turned Amazing Spa Day’

Jeremy Renner has given fans another update from inside the hospital as he recovers from the snow plow accident that left him in critical condition. Over 24 hours after posting a selfie to social media from his hospital bed, Renner published his first video update from inside the hospital. The actor has an eye swollen shut and is seen breathing out of an oxygen mask, but he appears in good spirits as his family members rub his scalp.

“‘A not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama,” Renner wrote in the caption. “Thank you sooooo much.”

The accident took place Jan. 1 after Renner tried to help remove a family member’s car from being stuck in the snow. The actor’s snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The actor’s snow plow was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

In a Jan 2. statement to the press, Renner’s family said they “would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.” The family added they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from [Renner’s] fans.”

As member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played Hawkeye for over a decade, Renner has been receiving overwhelming support from his Avengers co-stars. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt and more have all sent Renner well wishes on social media in the aftermath of his accident.

Watch Renner’s latest hospital update in the video below.