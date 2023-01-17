Jeremy Renner Out of the Hospital and at Home Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner is out of the hospital and back home where he will continue to recover from a critical snow plow injury. Renner confirmed the news himself in a Jan. 16 tweet in which he told fans that he was “very excited” to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” at home. Variety has tapped Renner’s representative for further comment. Paramount referred Variety to Renner’s tweet when asked about his hospital exit.

Replying to a tweet from the official “Mayor of Kingstown” account that told followers the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner’s accident took place Jan. 1 after he tried to help remove a family member’s car from being stuck in the snow. The actor’s snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The actor’s snow plow was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

In a video post published Jan. 5 on social media, Renner appeared in good spirits as he joked about having a spa day in the hospital. The actor’s eye was swollen shut in the video, and he was seen breathing out of an oxygen mask.

Renner’s family said in a statement they “would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.” The family added they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from [Renner’s] fans.”

As member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played Hawkeye for over a decade, Renner also received overwhelming support from his Avengers co-stars. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt and more have all sent Renner well wishes on social media in the aftermath of his accident.