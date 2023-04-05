Jeremy Renner Wrote a Goodbye Note to His Family While Hospitalized After Snow Plow Accident

A new clip from Jeremy Renner’s upcoming interview with ABC News reveals the “Hawkeye” actor wrote a goodbye note to his family while in critical condition at the hospital. Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of January after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over while he was trying to rescue his nephew from being stuck in the snow.

“If I was there, on my own, that’d [have] been a horrible way to die. And surely I would’ve. Surely,” Renner said. “But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

The ABC News special, titled “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph,” also includes the 911 call made on Renner’s behalf immediately after the accident.

“Someone’s been run over by a Sno-Cat. Hurry,” a caller is heard saying in the clip. “He’s been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance… You might want to get a life flight out here immediately. He is in rough shape.”

Expecting death at the hospital, Renner prepped to say goodbye to his loved ones.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone to — last words to my family,” Renner said as he held back tears.

Renner broke over 30 bones in the accident. A trailer for the ABC News interview debuted last month and revealed the extent of the actor’s injuries. Sawyer listed the following: “Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.”

“What’s my body going to look like?” Renner remembered thinking about all of his injuries. “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

“I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he added. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” is set to air April 6 on ABC. Renner will appear in person at the “Rennervations” world premiere on April 11 at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theater. The actor will participate in a Q&A after a screening.