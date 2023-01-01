Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable’ Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after a weather related accident.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s rep confirmed with Variety. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

While the location of the accident was not confirmed, Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada was hit by heavy snowfall due to a storm on Near Year’s Eve, according to the newspaper.

Renner, who has starred in multiple Marvel projects as Clint Barton / Hawkeye since the 2011 film “Thor,” is currently starring as the lead in the Taylor Sheridan series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Additional reporting from Pat Saperstein.