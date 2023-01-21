Jeremy Renner Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident, Posts Photo of Physical Therapy Workout: ‘These Bones Will Grow Stronger’

Jeremy Renner revealed in a new Instagram post that he broke over 30 bones in the snow plow accident that left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Alongside the info, Renner posted a photo of himself doing leg stretches as he undergoes physical therapy at home.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote in the caption. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner added. “Love and blessings to you all.”

Renner’s accident occurred Jan. 1 after he tried to help remove a family member’s car from being stuck in the snow near his Tahoe home. The actor’s snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day. Renner’s snow plow was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

In the aftermath of the accident, Renner has frequently used social media to keep his fans updated on his health. In a video post published Jan. 5, Renner appeared in the hospital and was in good spirits as he joked about having a spa day in the hospital with his sister and mother. Renner’s eye was swollen shut in the video, and he was seen breathing out of an oxygen mask at the time.

Variety confirmed Jan. 17 that Renner had left the hospital and returned home. He more or less announced the news himself when he told fans on social media that he was “very excited” to watch the season premiere of his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” at home.

Replying to a tweet from the official “Mayor of Kingstown” account that told followers the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Check out Renner’s latest health update in the Instagram post below.