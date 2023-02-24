Jennifer Nettles Joins ‘The Exorcist’ in Key Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Nettles has joined the cast of “The Exorcist,” the first film in the new horror trilogy.

Details of her part haven’t been revealed, but it’s described as a “primary role.” She joins a cast that includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett and Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the 1973 original.

The new take on the possession story is being produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek for Universal and Peacock. The first film in the trilogy will be released theatrically on Oct. 13, 2023.

Nettles is known for both her acting and her music. She most recently played Jenna Hunterson in the Broadway musical “Waitress.” Nettles also appears on HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” and had a supporting role in the Oscar-nominated Harriet Tubman biopic, “Harriet.” She is a judge on TBS’ competition series “Go-Big Show” and will host Fox’s “The Farmer Wants a Wife.”

Nettles made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxy Hart in “Chicago.” She is currently developing a musical about Giulia Tofana, a 17th century poisoner.

Nettles is also a Grammy winner for best country song and best country performance by a duo or group for her song “Stay” with her band Sugarland. She earned a third Grammy for her collaboration with Bon Jovi on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.” Nettles recently released an album of American songbook classics entitled “Always Like New.” In 2019, she released an EP, “I Can Do Hard Things.” Previously, she released two solo albums, “Playing With Fire” and “To Celebrate Christmas,” as well as the Sugarland album, “Bigger.”

Nettles is represented by CAA, Gellman Management and Luna Ent.

The original 1973 film, “The Exorcist,” grossed over $441 million to date and raised the bar in terms of horror with its story of a young girl possessed by satanic forces. David Gordon Green, who previously updated the “Halloween” franchise, is directing the first film in the new trilogy. Scott Teems, Danny McBride and Green, all of whom were previously enlisted to reinvigorate Michael Myers in the “Halloween” movies, teamed up for the story. It’s being penned by Peter Sattler and Green. Jason Blum will produce on behalf of Blumhouse. David Robinson and James Robinson will produce for Morgan Creek. Green, McBride and Couper Samuelson will executive produce. Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.