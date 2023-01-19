Jennifer Lopez Teases Acting Reunion With Ben Affleck and Her New Music

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have already proven that their second shot at romance has worked.

The two married in July, about 20 years after they first set the world on fire as Bennifer from 2002 to 2004.

Now, Lopez says she and her hubby may reunite on the big screen. They infamously co-starred in 2003’s “Gigli,” which bombed both with critics and at the box office.

“Maybe, maybe! Absolutely,” Lopez said when I asked her Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” if she and Affleck had plans to work together again. “We talk. We love being together and working together so, yeah, you never know.”

Lopez also insisted she doesn’t have a release date yet for her new album, “This Is Me… Now,” but said that she’s likely going to tour or book a Las Vegas residency in support of its release. “The album is done and we’re just prepping the best time to put it out and roll it out little by little and deciding how we want to do that,” Lopez said. “It’s such a special project because it’s sort of a culmination of this 20-year journey from one album to the next.”

In “Shotgun Wedding,” Lopez and Josh Duhamel star as a couple whose tropical destination wedding goes awry when kidnappers take all of their guests hostage. Lenny Kravitz plays Lopez’s ex-boyfriend in the Jason Moore-directed movie.

Lopez and Kravitz told me they talked about recording a song together for the soundtrack. “But we’re both so busy, we barely made it to the premiere,” Lopez said, laughing.

“Shotgun Wedding” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 27.